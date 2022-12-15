/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

15 years on, banks hope for a new lease of life

A faltering economy won’t eliminate all opportunities in the sector
15 years on, banks hope for a new lease of life
December 15, 2022
  • Boon of higher interest margins
  • Smaller banks could lose mortgage market share

We are now 15 years on from the financial crisis, when the banking system teetered on the brink of collapse and governments had to step in to prevent economy-destroying insolvencies. The British state still owns 47 per cent of NatWest (NWG). Both banks and regulators, as is well known, didn’t cover themselves in glory before, during, and after the crash. And as we look ahead to 2023, there are still systematic risks at play. The UK banking sector still isn't fundamentally safe and secure. While balance sheets have been tidied up, hidden leverage risks – often among counterparties as much as banks themselves – still exist.

But, with earnings performance improving as the era of record-low rates starts to recede, there are now attractive investment options among the banks despite these risks.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data