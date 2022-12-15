15 years on, banks hope for a new lease of life

Boon of higher interest margins

Smaller banks could lose mortgage market share

We are now 15 years on from the financial crisis, when the banking system teetered on the brink of collapse and governments had to step in to prevent economy-destroying insolvencies. The British state still owns 47 per cent of NatWest (NWG). Both banks and regulators, as is well known, didn’t cover themselves in glory before, during, and after the crash. And as we look ahead to 2023, there are still systematic risks at play. The UK banking sector still isn't fundamentally safe and secure. While balance sheets have been tidied up, hidden leverage risks – often among counterparties as much as banks themselves – still exist.

But, with earnings performance improving as the era of record-low rates starts to recede, there are now attractive investment options among the banks despite these risks.