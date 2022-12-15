US inflation peak means recession is on the horizon

Last December, inflation was the big US macro story. The US consumer price index (CPI) had just reached 7 per cent on an annual basis and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell decided to “retire” the word ‘transitory’. With inflation inevitable at this point, the market was already starting to turn on expectations that interest rates would have to rise throughout the year. Correspondingly, in January the Nasdaq fell 12 per cent and the S&P 500 dropped 7 per cent.

Even so, at this point the consensus was more optimistic than reality would prove. Goldman Sachs forecast core inflation would peak at around 4 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, five-year US Treasury yields were hovering at just over 1 per cent. Neither economists nor the markets thought inflation would be too bad. However, investors who took a more negative view would have made money. Instead of 4 per cent, core inflation peaked at over 6 per cent. In response, the Federal Fund rate has been hiked 3.75 percentage points throughout the year, pushing up the five-year Treasury yield to a peak of 4.2 per cent at the start of November. It turned out stocks had a long way to fall. Year to date, the Nasdaq and S&P have fallen 30 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

This high inflation and high interest rate environment impacted the US tech sector most severely, because these growth stocks are valued on speculative future cash flows. When rates are higher, current cash flows become more valuable. This led investors to rotate into defensive income stocks such as pharmaceuticals, as well as companies that benefited from the war-fuelled spike in energy prices. At the time of writing, pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) was up 3 per cent in 2022 and oil company Chevron (US:CVX) was up 44 per cent, while Tesla (US:TSLA) had fallen 55 per cent. Electric vehicles are clearly the future, but Tesla‘s incredibly stretched valuations lost their appeal amid the volatility.