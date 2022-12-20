/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

Can our drawdown fund last until we are in our 90s?

These investors want to top up their pensions with their assets for at least 20 years
Can our drawdown fund last until we are in our 90s?
December 20, 2022
By Matthew Baines and Rosie Bullard
  • It would be more tax-efficient for these investors to draw from cash and Isas than a pension
  • They should reduce the number of holdings in their Isas
  • They could diversify their portfolios geographically and with alternative assets
Reader Portfolio
George and Patricia 76 and 75
Description

Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property

Objectives

Make drawdown funds last for about another 20 years, cover large one-off costs including holidays, home improvements and cars, pass on assets to children tax-efficiently, average annual return of at least 4 per cent

Portfolio type
Managing pension drawdown

George and Patricia are 76 and 75. He receives an annual income of about £50,000 a year from sources including the state pension and a fixed annuity that pays out £21,000 a year. His wife receives a state pension of £8,000 a year. They have two children in their 40s and grandchildren. George and Patricia's home is worth around £800,000 and mortgage-free. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data