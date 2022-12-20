Can our drawdown fund last until we are in our 90s?

It would be more tax-efficient for these investors to draw from cash and Isas than a pension

They should reduce the number of holdings in their Isas

They could diversify their portfolios geographically and with alternative assets

Reader Portfolio George and Patricia 76 and 75 Description Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property Objectives Make drawdown funds last for about another 20 years, cover large one-off costs including holidays, home improvements and cars, pass on assets to children tax-efficiently, average annual return of at least 4 per cent Portfolio type Managing pension drawdown

George and Patricia are 76 and 75. He receives an annual income of about £50,000 a year from sources including the state pension and a fixed annuity that pays out £21,000 a year. His wife receives a state pension of £8,000 a year. They have two children in their 40s and grandchildren. George and Patricia's home is worth around £800,000 and mortgage-free.