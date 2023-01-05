Insure your portfolio with General Accident prefs

Something interesting is happening in the market for preference shares, also known as ‘prefs’. As interest rates and inflation have climbed, the price premium for the esoteric asset class has collapsed, putting their bona fide income-generating credentials back in play.

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Yield once again enticing

Redemption matter settled

Parent’s strong creditworthiness

Potential capital appreciation Bear points Future regulatory uncertainty

Limit to equity upside

The question then turns to which prefs can be accessed by investors offer decent income and are backed by the financial stability of a well-established parent company. In this context, those with long memories will appreciate the virtues of General Accident’s 8.875 per cent (GACA) cumulative irredeemable preference shares, issued in 1992 by the then independent car insurer, now a subsidiary of Aviva (AV.).