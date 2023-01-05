Insure your portfolio with General Accident prefs

Something interesting is happening in the market for preference shares, also known as ‘prefs’. As interest rates and inflation have climbed, the price premium for the esoteric asset class has collapsed, putting their bona fide income-generating credentials back in play.
Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Yield once again enticing
- Redemption matter settled
- Parent’s strong creditworthiness
- Potential capital appreciation
Bear points
- Future regulatory uncertainty
- Limit to equity upside
The question then turns to which prefs can be accessed by investors offer decent income and are backed by the financial stability of a well-established parent company. In this context, those with long memories will appreciate the virtues of General Accident’s 8.875 per cent (GACA) cumulative irredeemable preference shares, issued in 1992 by the then independent car insurer, now a subsidiary of Aviva (AV.).