/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

'Half our assets are in cash – can we still spend £60,000 a year?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our readers will soon need to draw their pensions but need help investing and reducing their tax bill
'Half our assets are in cash – can we still spend £60,000 a year?'
February 27, 2023
By Dennis Hall and Michael Lapham
  • Want a sustainable, inflation-adjusted net income of £60,000 a year
  • Would like to know the most tax-efficient way to draw from their pensions
  • Want to know where to invest some of their large cash holding
Reader Portfolio
Mr and Mrs A 67 and 61
Description

Isa, Sipp and general investment account invested in funds, gold bullion, woodland, land, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Sustainable, inflation-adjusted, after-tax income of £60,000 a year;  fund large purchases and holidays; minimise income tax; avoid drawing capital until later in life; protect capital value of assets; invest cash

Portfolio type
Managing pension drawdown

‘Mr and Mrs A’ are 67 and 61. He currently receives a state pension of £182 a week and Mrs A will qualify for nearly the full state pension in six years. Mr A also earns up to £2,000 a year. And they receive dividends and interest from their investments. Since they retired seven years ago their average total annual income has been around £40,000, most of which comes from dividends from investments in their self-invested personal pensions (Sipps).

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data