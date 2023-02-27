'Half our assets are in cash – can we still spend £60,000 a year?'

Want a sustainable, inflation-adjusted net income of £60,000 a year

Reader Portfolio Mr and Mrs A 67 and 61 Description Isa, Sipp and general investment account invested in funds, gold bullion, woodland, land, cash, residential property. Objectives Sustainable, inflation-adjusted, after-tax income of £60,000 a year; fund large purchases and holidays; minimise income tax; avoid drawing capital until later in life; protect capital value of assets; invest cash Portfolio type Managing pension drawdown

‘Mr and Mrs A’ are 67 and 61. He currently receives a state pension of £182 a week and Mrs A will qualify for nearly the full state pension in six years. Mr A also earns up to £2,000 a year. And they receive dividends and interest from their investments. Since they retired seven years ago their average total annual income has been around £40,000, most of which comes from dividends from investments in their self-invested personal pensions (Sipps).