'How are couples taxed on jointly held buy-to-lets?'

If both spouses are named on a property’s title deeds the income is deemed to be split 50:50
February 28, 2023

In an Investors' Chronicle Portfolio Clinic, Should annuities form part of our retirement income (IC, 11 November 2022), the commentator said that “if you were married, you could have used both of your capital gains tax (CGT) allowances and reduced the amount payable on the recent sale of [your] rental property”.

So is a transfer of allowances permissible between spouses in the case of a capital disposal or is it conditional on the property being held in joint names?

Also, if a married couple jointly own a property and subsequently let it, does the income go to them jointly and split equally for income tax purposes? Or can it be claimed as income by just one partner if this is the tax-efficient thing to do? And would the property need to be transferred into a single name for this to happen? DR

Paul Webster, private client tax director at Kreston Reeves, says:

There are several misconceptions around how spouses and civil partners should declare income and expenditure from the rental of a jointly held investment property.

