‘Can we fund care and leave a hefty inheritance?’

Reader Portfolio Will and Ann 62 and 64 Description Isas and Sipps invested in funds and direct shareholdings, VCTs, derivatives, cash, residential property, boat Objectives Cover possible costs of care in later life and unexpected events, put assets worth £4mn in trust for children and future generations, reduce value of IHT-liable estate to below £1mn, mitigate tax liabilities, make portfolio easier to manage for future trustees, average annual long-term return of 8 per cent. Portfolio type Inheritance planning

Will and Ann are 62 and 64, respectively. He receives about £40,000 and she receives about £20,000 a year from index-linked public sector pensions. These pensions have dependent partner benefits so, although they are not married, when one of them dies the surviving partner is entitled to half the payout of their pensions. They both expect to receive the full state pension from age 66.