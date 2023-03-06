An aircraft leasing company with plenty more to offer

First-half pre-tax profit of $6.7mn reverses $15.8mn loss last year

Net debt slashed from $793mn to $747mn

Only two aircraft currently off-lease

Net asset value per share up from 268p to 282p

Aircraft leasing company Avation (AVAP:139p) returned to profitability in the first half of its 2022-23 financial year, although reported pre-tax profit of $6.7mn did benefit from a $6.8mn gain on its listed shareholding in PAL Holdings (PAL:PHS), which resulted from the successful restructuring of Philippine Airlines. There was also a £1.8mn gain on aircraft purchase rights that more than offset a £1mn unrealised loss on the disposal of aircraft, £0.3mn impairment charge on aircraft, and £0.25mn of credit losses.

Nonetheless, it was a very positive outcome and one that shows that the business is clearly heading in the right direction. This has not been lost on investors; Avation’s share price has rallied 36 per cent since I rated the shares, at 102p, a recovery buy at the annual results (‘On a positive trajectory’, 29 September 2022). There should be more upside to come as the shares are still priced on half net asset value (NAV) of 282p even though management has been reducing investment risk, leasing or disposing of off-lease aircraft, and cutting net borrowings by 6 per cent to $747mn, or 62.9 per cent of total assets of $1.19bn.