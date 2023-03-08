How to use your pension to start a business

If a business idea doesn't require huge initial capital, funding it with your pension tax-free lump sum is viable

Fundraising or using other assets might be less risky

A successful business in retirement provides financial planning and tax advantages

For some, the ideal retirement involves long vacations, playing with the grandkids and watching the world go by. But others find that while free time is great, they miss having an occupation and would welcome a bit of extra action. If you are one of the latter, you might have a business idea that you have always wanted to try out and the first few years of retirement can be a good time to do this. One way to fund the business is your pension tax-free lump sum – as long as your retirement income can comfortably take the hit if things go wrong.