A smart way to back the UK’s future tech winners

An investment company that takes stakes in university spin-outs offers a smart way to gain exposure to some of the UK’s technology winners
March 15, 2023
  • Net asset value edges up to £49.1mn (88.2p a share)
  • Small net profit of £0.3mn in latest six-month period
  • Disposal of Exscientia shares helps lift net cash to £5.8mn
  • Further valuation upgrades for Pulsiv and CanGraPHIC

Edinburgh-based Frontier IP (FIPP:64p), a technology investment company that provides commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes, continues to make strong progress with its investee companies, but portfolio valuations have not been immune to the wider technology sector de-rating.

In the six months to 31 December 2022, the group booked a £0.3mn profit, selling down a further £3.4mn shares in Nasdaq-listed Exscientia (US:EXAI), a clinical-stage pharma technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to design new drugs. However, its remaining stake halved in value to £3.46mn, accounting for 7 per cent of group net asset value (NAV) of £49.1mn.

