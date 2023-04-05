A financial company that keeps exceeding expectations

2023 EPS and dividend forecasts upgraded by 8 per cent to 23p and 10.4p

Prospective PE ratio of 10 and forward dividend yield of 4.5 per cent

Middlesbrough-based financial services group Ramsdens (RFX: 228p) continues to outperform analysts earnings expectations, prompting yet another round of upgrades.

Last autumn, house broker Liberum Capital pushed through mid-single-digit upgrades in its earnings per share (EPS) estimates to 18.5p (2022) and 20.1p (2023), but the group smashed its upgraded 2022 forecast, delivering underlying EPS of 20.7p. Moreover, such is the strength of trading in the current financial year that the house broker has been forced to upgrade EPS forecasts yet again, pushing through an eight per cent upgrade to 23p, implying 11 per cent year-on-year growth. The upgrade cycle looks far from over as all four of the group’s businesses are firing on all cylinders and have scope to continue to outperform.