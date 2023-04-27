/
The dividend is on the line at this risk-laden utility

England's regulated water monopolies are heading for a reckoning. United Utilities might be the first in line
April 27, 2023

Predicting the outcome of the next UK election, which is likely to be 18 months away, is a bit like trying to pick a stock that will outperform the market next year. Like share prices, political races rarely follow linear trajectories and outcomes can be swayed overnight by unforeseen events. But while nothing can be assumed, if sentiment and voting intentions are an indicator of anything, the latest polling suggests Labour could form the UK’s next government.

Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Stable customer demand
  • Cheap bond financing
Bear points
  • Rising interest and capital costs
  • Growing political scrutiny
  • Inflation increasing opex
  • Dividend and fine threat

Improving the health of the UK’s waterways is likely to be among the party’s top priorities should it ascend to power in 2024. Earlier this month, shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon proposed legislation that would impose automatic fines on water companies caught dumping sewage. The practice is worryingly widespread – with the environment agency reporting that raw sewage was discharged into England’s rivers and seas for 1.75mn hours last year, or an average of 825 times each day.

