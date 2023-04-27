The dividend is on the line at this risk-laden utility

Predicting the outcome of the next UK election, which is likely to be 18 months away, is a bit like trying to pick a stock that will outperform the market next year. Like share prices, political races rarely follow linear trajectories and outcomes can be swayed overnight by unforeseen events. But while nothing can be assumed, if sentiment and voting intentions are an indicator of anything, the latest polling suggests Labour could form the UK’s next government.

Tip style Sell Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Stable customer demand

Cheap bond financing Bear points Rising interest and capital costs

Growing political scrutiny

Inflation increasing opex

Dividend and fine threat

Improving the health of the UK’s waterways is likely to be among the party’s top priorities should it ascend to power in 2024. Earlier this month, shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon proposed legislation that would impose automatic fines on water companies caught dumping sewage. The practice is worryingly widespread – with the environment agency reporting that raw sewage was discharged into England’s rivers and seas for 1.75mn hours last year, or an average of 825 times each day.