'I own shares in a delisted company – do I have to pay CGT?'

What is the capital gains tax (CGT) treatment of shares that have been removed from an individual savings account (Isa) due to a delisting, which are then sold? What is the deemed cost?
I hold Allied Minds and another company whose shares delisted last year. These were removed from the Isa when the companies delisted and I now hold them in certificated form. My holdings' value was at a loss when they were in the Isa. So is the cost for CGT purposes the cost when I bought the shares within the Isa or is it the deemed value when the shares were removed from the Isa? JL
Craig Harman, partner at Perrys Chartered Accountants, says:
A stocks-and-shares Isa is a tax-efficient account that enables investors to purchase certain investments, including shares, securities and authorised unit trusts. The income received from investments held within an Isa such as dividends is free from UK income tax. And investors are not subject to CGT on any gains made from the sale of such investments within Isas.