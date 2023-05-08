'I own shares in a delisted company – do I have to pay CGT?'

What is the capital gains tax (CGT) treatment of shares that have been removed from an individual savings account (Isa) due to a delisting, which are then sold? What is the deemed cost?

I hold Allied Minds and another company whose shares delisted last year. These were removed from the Isa when the companies delisted and I now hold them in certificated form. My holdings' value was at a loss when they were in the Isa. So is the cost for CGT purposes the cost when I bought the shares within the Isa or is it the deemed value when the shares were removed from the Isa? JL