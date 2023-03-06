'Can you use a pension to pay an inheritance tax bill?'

My father-in-law is worried about how his daughter (my partner), and his son will be able to meet the inheritance tax (IHT) bill on the assets he leaves to them.

He wondered if the assets in his self-invested personal pension (Sipp) could be used to help pay this tax when he dies. He is over age 75 so has paid the one-off lifetime allowance charge that is levied at that age.

If his Sipp is used to help settle the IHT charge after his death would it be treated as income belonging to his children meaning that they are taxed on this as a one-off receipt at higher marginal rates? Or would the Sipp money be treated as an asset of the estate that is used to pay the IHT liability and not incur income tax?

It would be unlikely that there would be any money left in the Sipp if it is used to settle the IHT. NM