Why Mitie deserves a second chance

Hard to believe, but UK outsourcers were exciting growth stocks in the early 2000s. Under New Labour, a host of state services fell into private sector hands, and the likes of Serco (SRP), Capita (CPI) and G4S were riding high. Then came the 2010s, and things came tumbling down. Profit warnings, accounting scandals and high-profile bankruptcies shattered share prices and bred mistrust among investors. Several years down the line, however, some interesting opportunities have returned.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Earnings momentum

Resilient profit margins

Improved balance sheet Bear points Volatile workload

Lossmaking contracts

Inflationary pressures

Mitie (MTO) handles everything from cleaning and catering to recycling and background screening. Like many of its peers, it has a chequered past. Two decades of strong trading quickly unravelled in 2017, when a series of profit warnings culminated in a £183mn loss and a big share price drop.