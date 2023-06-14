/
San Leon’s African adventure hits delays

Funding issues send the share price plunging – but this might not be the disaster it seems
June 14, 2023
  • $50mn alternative financing discussions at an advanced stage but taking longer than expected
  • $10.5mn of creditors outstanding
  • Ongoing negotiations for disposal of non-core Oza field
  • Delay in releasing 2022 accounts will see shares suspended from 3 July

Aim-traded shares in Nigeria-focused exploration and production company San Leon Energy (SLE:16p) fell 29 per cent to an all-time low after the company issued an update on its protracted refinancing and the delay to the release of its 2022 accounts.

The company is undergoing a major capital reorganisation that will see it end up with a 44.1 per cent stake in the Eroton-operated 1,035 sq km Niger Delta licence, OML 18. I covered the details of the complex transaction last summer (‘Slick operators’, IC, 19 July 2022), a key point being that San Leon is taking a majority interest in and making further loan investments to ELI, a midstream infrastructure group. The company is also the operator of a new subsea 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) alternative crude oil evacuation system (ACOES) export pipeline within the OML 18 acreage.

