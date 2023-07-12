A fundraise worth backing

$15mn oversubscribed placing and $3mn open offer

Proceeds to fund four-well drill programme on new onshore Moroccan licence and working capital

News expected imminently on farm-out of flagship gas project

Chariot (CHAR:15.3p), an African-focused energy group developing and delivering transitional energy projects, has raised $15mn through an oversubscribed placing of new shares at 14p. The goal is to fund a drill programme on a new onshore Moroccan licence and for working capital. On the 11 July 2023 record date, existing shareholders are entitled to participate in a one-for-58 open offer that will raise an additional $3mn. I would certainly take up your allocations by the 31 July deadline.

As I noted a fortnight ago, the directors are in the final stages of selecting a farm-out partner for their flagship Anchois gas development project in Morocco. I can now reveal that an announcement will be made shortly, which could materially provide the financing of the development capital to first gas and significantly reduce the risk of dilution to shareholders. I can also reveal that investment bank Societe Generale is in ongoing discussions with a consortium of European and Moroccan banks which have “indicated their appetite to provide debt finance.”