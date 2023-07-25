/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

A £13mn deal adds to hVIVO's record order book

The specialist contract research organisation has landed its fifth sizeable contract in the past 14 months
A £13mn deal adds to hVIVO's record order book
July 25, 2023
  • £13.1mn contract win adds to record £76mn order book
  • Revenue to be recognised across 2023 and 2024 to de-risk earnings estimates
  • 2024 operating profit forecast to rise 15 per cent on nine per cent higher revenue of £59mn
  • Valued on eight times 2024 cash profit and 11.5 times 2024 operating profit estimates to enterprise valuation

hVIVO (HVO:16p), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO), has been awarded a £13.1mn contract with an existing top five global pharmaceutical client to develop a bespoke Influenza B human challenge model.

The manufacture of an influenza B challenge virus agent is now in its final stages, and the characterisation study is likely to start in the fourth quarter of 2023. hVIVO will also earn a supplementary fee to ensure sufficient capacity is available to complete the characterisation trial in an expedited manner.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data