Kromek's 44% revenue boost underlines why it's a buy

Second half cash profit of £2.6mn on revenue of £10.5mn

Full-year gross margin improves from 46.8 to 51.6 per cent

Annual cash loss reduced from £1.2mn to £1mn

£7.4mn net proceeds raised in placing and open offer post year-end

Bank refinancing likely to be completed shortly

Sedgefield-based Kromek (KMK:5p), a radiation detection technology company focused on the medical imaging and nuclear markets, has delivered a step change in cash profitability in the second half of its financial year to 30 April 2023, a move that looks sustainable.

Buoyed by record performances across both its nuclear and medical imaging segments, which increased their revenue contribution by 38 per cent to £7.4mn and 65 per cent to £7.6mn, respectively, Kromek’s annual revenue surged by 44 per cent to £17.3mn. Moreover, the strong recovery in second half gross margin (59 per cent compared to 40.3 per cent in first half) combined with an improved sales performance delivered second half cash profit of £1.6mn on revenue of £10.5mn, reversing a first half cash loss of £2.6mn on revenue of £6.8mn.