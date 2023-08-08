small companies

Markets are ignoring H&T’s soaring profits

Annual profits forecast to rise 55 per cent and it offers a 5.4 per cent dividend yield
Markets are ignoring H&T’s soaring profits
August 8, 2023
  • First half pre-tax profit rises 31 per cent to £8.8mn
  • Gross profit increases 15 per cent to £55mn
  • EPS up 24 per cent to 16.26p
  • Dividend hiked 30 per cent to 6.5p

Diversified financial services group H&T (HAT: 400p) is delivering strong growth in its pawnbroking business, an alternative credit market shunned by mainstream lenders.

In the first half, the pledge book surged 14 per cent to a record £114.6mn and is 35 per cent higher than 12 months ago, reflecting an increasing need of customers to access short-term credit to meet their cash flow requirements. Growth is also being driven by reduced market supply as several firms have exited the unsecured lending market.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data