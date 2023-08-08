Markets are ignoring H&T’s soaring profits

First half pre-tax profit rises 31 per cent to £8.8mn

Gross profit increases 15 per cent to £55mn

EPS up 24 per cent to 16.26p

Dividend hiked 30 per cent to 6.5p

Diversified financial services group H&T (HAT: 400p) is delivering strong growth in its pawnbroking business, an alternative credit market shunned by mainstream lenders.

In the first half, the pledge book surged 14 per cent to a record £114.6mn and is 35 per cent higher than 12 months ago, reflecting an increasing need of customers to access short-term credit to meet their cash flow requirements. Growth is also being driven by reduced market supply as several firms have exited the unsecured lending market.