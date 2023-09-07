Sylvania is overdue a re-rating

Production guidance upped from 70,000 to 74-75,000 4E PGM ounces for 2023-24 financial year

Joint venture to deliver an additional 6,500 4E PGM ounces per annum

Net cash of $124mn (38p a share) worth half market capitalisation

Annual dividend of 8p a share declared

Analysts predict 25 per cent recovery in EPS to 21.2c (17p)

Sylvania Platinum (SLP:75p), a South African producer and developer of platinum, palladium and rhodium, has upgraded full-year production guidance and announced a smart joint venture that will add 9 per cent to annual output.

Following the successful roll-out of the group’s secondary milling and flotation programme, Sylvania invested $8.9mn in MF2 flotation circuits at its Lannex and Tweefontein dump operations to improve platinum group metal (PGM) recovery efficiencies. It is also enabling optimisation of PGM concentrate quality, a key focus, given the potential to improve smelter payability as both concentrate grade and metal recoveries contribute positively towards Sylvania’s revenue stream. The improved efficiencies from these investments as well as better feed stability and flotation performance at the Mooinooi operation underpin the raised production guidance.