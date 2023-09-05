Why a Brics expansion could bring an end to the dollar

Brics+ members will control 42 per cent of global crude oil output

Will this supercharge plans for a dollar rival?

The biggest surprise from last month's Brics summit was not that the group expanded, but just how many countries were invited to join. The original grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa extended an invitation to the UAE, Egypt, Iran, Argentina, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia. The new entrants will more than double the size of the bloc, and no one knows quite what to call it: even the best efforts of an online anagram solver can’t turn BRICSUEIAES into a pithy acronym. Perhaps Brics+ for now.

It's not only the name that is affected: the new invitees will also impact the structure of global trade. The current group controls around 23 per cent of global exports and 19 per cent of global imports. Analysts at Dutch bank ING calculate that the new members would add 3.7 and 3 percentage points, respectively, to those totals. This might sound like a marginal increase, but it would expand the group's overall share of global trade by around 16 per cent.