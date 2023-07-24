Could a Brics currency topple the dollar?

Operational barriers will probably stall progress

But even talk of a Brics currency reveals a desire to de-dollarise

The early 2000s seem to be making a comeback: ‘Y2K’ fashion is all the rage, and even flip phones are back. And so is another 2000s buzzword: Brics.

The acronym was first coined over 20 years ago by former Goldman Sachs chief economist Lord Jim O’Neill to highlight the growth potential of the Brazilian, Russian, Indian and Chinese economies (South Africa was a later addition). After a Covid-imposed hiatus, the bloc is planning to convene in person again this August at the 15th Brics summit. Interestingly, the issue of currency is on the agenda.