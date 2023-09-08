small companies

Mpac's CEO is bullish, and rightly so

The provider of automated packaging systems should double profit this year, a fact not reflected in its low rating
Mpac's CEO is bullish, and rightly so
September 8, 2023

New chief executive Adam Holland of niche small-cap packaging engineering group Mpac (MPAC:190p), a specialist provider of automated packaging systems, was in a confident mood during our results call. He had every reason to be.

First-half order intake almost doubled to £62.4mn on the same period in 2022 to boost the order book by 15 per cent to £77.5mn since the start of the year. Holland highlights that £29mn of the order intake is from high-margin healthcare, a segment that delivered 40 per cent revenue growth in the first half. Drivers include work on automated packaging equipment for contact lenses, intraocular lenses that are surgically implanted and glucose management products.

The group’s resurgent higher-margin service revenue is worth flagging up, increasing from £10.3mn in the first half of 2022 to £17.6mn and now representing a third of total revenue. The growth reflects multiple factors, including a more proactive approach to delivering customer upgrades and retrofits on equipment, effectively carrying out health checks that generate new business.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data