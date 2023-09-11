'How will my UK DC pension be treated when I move to the US?'

At the end of the year, I will relocate to the United States, where I plan to spend the rest of my working career. I'm a US citizen and have worked in the UK for the past 15 years under my Irish passport. I've been contributing to a workplace defined-contribution (DC) pension scheme for 11 of those years.

What will happen to my UK pension when I move? If I retire in the US, will I have access to it and what will the tax implications be? Also, how can I maximise the value of this pension pot in the meantime and when I reach retirement? KC