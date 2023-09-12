Another upgrade makes this takeover target a buy

First-half cash profit rises 126 per cent to £5.2mn

52 per cent higher revenue of £27.3mn

Cash profit margin expands from 12.6 to 19.1 per cent

Net cash has doubled to £31.3mn (4.6p) in past 12 months

Analysts upgrade 2023 and 2024 EPS estimates by 62 per cent and 46 per cent

Analysts have significantly upgraded their earnings forecasts for hVIVO (HVO:19.5p), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) which tests infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using human-challenge clinical trials. The group provides early clinical development services for a broad and longstanding client base of biopharma companies.

Contract momentum continues to build. hVIVO has won five major contracts with a disclosed value of £25.1mn since the start of 2023, adding to nine contracts awarded last year which had a disclosed contract value of £65mn. Moreover, house broker Cavendish believes that the actual value of this year’s contract win could be as high as £40mn, which includes a £13.1mn contract awarded by a top five global pharmaceutical client to develop a bespoke Influenza B human challenge model. Clearly, there is potential for that contract to evolve into a human challenge trial (HCT) and add to a fast-growing order book that offers revenue visibility well into late 2024.