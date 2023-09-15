A potential multi-bagger North Sea oil play

Discussions ongoing on second farm-out of GBA project

Small first-half pre-tax loss of £2.9mn

Net cash of £5.6mn at half-year end

$9.4mn deferred cash payment due on acquisition of FPSO vessel

Consensus fair value estimates four times higher than share price

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s decision to extend their oil production cuts to the end of the year has not only taken 1.3mn barrels per day out of the global market, but it is adding even more fuel to the ongoing rally in the price of Brent Crude. Since late June, the benchmark oil price has gushed up 30 per cent to $93.50 a barrel, the highest level since last autumn.

It’s an incredibly favourable backdrop for energy companies, not that the share price of Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG:173.5p) is yet to reflect it. In fact, the average price target of broking houses Zeus Capital (702p), Cavendish (755p) and WH Ireland (684p) is more than four times Jersey’s current share price. That’s an anomalous rating given the progress the £56mn market capitalisation North Sea-focused upstream oil and gas company has been making.