Journeo is en route to quadrupling its profit

It had delivered 41 per cent organic revenue growth, but the shares are modestly rated on a PE of 11
September 26, 2023
  • First-half revenue up 146 per cent to £21.8mn
  • 41 per cent like-for-life revenue growth
  • Adjusted pre-tax profit up from £0.7mn to £2.5mn
  • Contract momentum continues to build

Journeo (JNEO:235p), a transport systems provider, has delivered eye-catching results that highlight its organic momentum and the benefit of a smart bolt-on acquisition.

The group operates fleet systems, passenger transport infrastructure systems and provides software management for rail information displays in stations. Demand is being driven by blue-chip transport operators and local authorities tapping into UK government funding to upgrade their services so public transport becomes the first choice for passengers.

