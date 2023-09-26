Journeo is en route to quadrupling its profit

First-half revenue up 146 per cent to £21.8mn

41 per cent like-for-life revenue growth

Adjusted pre-tax profit up from £0.7mn to £2.5mn

Contract momentum continues to build

Journeo (JNEO:235p), a transport systems provider, has delivered eye-catching results that highlight its organic momentum and the benefit of a smart bolt-on acquisition.

The group operates fleet systems, passenger transport infrastructure systems and provides software management for rail information displays in stations. Demand is being driven by blue-chip transport operators and local authorities tapping into UK government funding to upgrade their services so public transport becomes the first choice for passengers.