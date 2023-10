Why do you have to specify whether gifts to charities are to be made before or after inheritance tax (IHT) has been paid? Is it because charities get more if they are made before tax? I gave my stepchildren money from my late wife’s estate five years ago and hopefully have drafted my will in such a way that, after deducting my bequests to charities, my estate’s value should be close to £1mn and not incur IHT. But I am worried that the next government could change the rules. BR