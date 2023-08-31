How to avoid late-payment interest on IHT bills

With the inheritance tax (IHT) threshold frozen at £325,000 until at least April 2028 more estates are having to pay this tax. Between April and July 2023, IHT receipts were up by 10 per cent compared with the same period last year.

While there are steps people can take during their lifetimes to reduce their estate's liability, such as giving gifts and saving into pensions, sometimes an IHT bill is unavoidable. But if you find yourself dealing with the estate of a loved one and IHT is due, you can at least try to avoid late payment interest and penalties by paying attention to potential bureaucratic traps.

IHT must be paid by the end of the sixth month after the person died to avoid accruing late payment interest. The rate for this is 2.5 percentage points above the Bank of England base rate so it has climbed over the past couple of years from 2.8 per cent in January 2022 to 7.75 per cent.