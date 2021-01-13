/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Will the housebuilders' bullish attitude last?

Will the housebuilders' bullish attitude last?

By Emma Powell

  • Housebuilders reported a sizeable recovery in sales following the introduction of the stamp duty break
  • However, there are concerns the end of the tax holiday, help-to-buy restrictions and rising unemployment could curtail progress

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Persimmon Plc

  1. Simmering pressures

  2. How Help to Buy made Persimmon London's biggest housebuilder

  3. Persimmon's return as a dividend king fraught with challenges

Most read today

  1. Investor Academy 

    How easy is it to copy Warren Buffett?

  2. Small Companies 

    Three high growth small-cap plays

  3. Stock Screens 

    Six stocks with great expectations

  4. COMPANIES 

    Games Workshop chases scale 

  5. COMPANIES 

    Global Infrastructure Partners wins race to buy Signature Aviation

More on Persimmon Plc

OPINION 

Simmering pressures

Executive pay was already heading downwards before Covid. This could accelerate

Paul Jackson

Investor Academy 

How Help to Buy made Persimmon London's biggest housebuilder

How Help to Buy made Persimmon London's biggest housebuilder

OPINION 

Persimmon's return as a dividend king fraught with challenges

The housebuilder has become only the second in the sector to reinstate shareholder returns in the wake of the pandemic

Emma Powell

COMPANIES 

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

Outgoing Persimmon boss sells down

COMPANIES 

Persimmon sales prices firm but outlook remains weak

Persimmon sales prices firm but outlook remains weak

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

COMPANIES 

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stock markets steady, Sterling nears highest in almost 3 years

Market Outlook: Stock markets steady, Sterling nears highest in almost 3 years

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

Taming the bull: will miners avoid boomtime profligacy?

Taming the bull: will miners avoid boomtime profligacy?

More from News

OPINION 

We can’t all be like Elon Musk

Why the world’s richest man might keep getting richer

Megan Boxall

COMPANIES 

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

News Review 13 Jan: Just Eat's order rush

COMPANIES 

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

Quilter CEO reflects on year of change

News 

Financial repression "a surreptitious form of wealth tax"

Financial repression "a surreptitious form of wealth tax"

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stock markets steady, Sterling nears highest in almost 3 years

Market Outlook: Stock markets steady, Sterling nears highest in almost 3 years

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now