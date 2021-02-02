Stocks extend rally, Moonpig shares surge, silver retreats, GME sinks

· Risk is bid as stock markets extend bounce
· Moonpig prices IPO at 350p, shares surge to 440p
· Silver retreats from 8-year high, GameStop shares sink
· Inflationary pressures reappear in manufacturing PMIs
