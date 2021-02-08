/
Bitcoin surges on Tesla filing

Bitcoin surges on Tesla filing

By Neil Wilson

Bitcoin shot to a record high, clearing $43,000 after Tesla reported in an SEC filing that it has bought $1.5bn worth of the cryptocurrency and said it would begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment in the future. This is the kind of backing that can take Bitcoin through $50k.

