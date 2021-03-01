How ethical is your ESG ETF?

Active managers may have spent a busy year trying to burnish their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, but investing in this space is not merely the preserve of the stock picker. Passive funds have their own role in the ESG space, and plenty of these have a large following - from the popular iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF (INRG) to “good” versions of conventional market indices such as the S&P 500.

ESG versions of traditional trackers have much of the appeal of other passives - they provide cheap, diversified exposure to a market. But those who use them should always check what exposure they are signing up for because when it comes to ESG ETFs, index composition can result in some notable differences.