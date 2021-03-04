/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Entain & Flutter: bookies reborn

The pandemic has proved a springboard for shares in the listed gambling sector
Entain & Flutter: bookies reborn
March 4, 2021
By Alex Newman

Over the past year, something strange has happened to the mega-bookmakers. Despite suffering the effects of rolling lockdowns, sector giants Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) and Entain (ENT) have both emerged from their slightly grubby chrysalides as rebranded, tech-enabled operators with that all-too-rare quality among UK corporates: an apparently defendable foothold in the US.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on News
More on News
More on News