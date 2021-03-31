Next best funds: how you can mitigate manager and size risk

Large and successful funds can grow to very large sizes and their managers may not be around forever

It can be a good idea to retain a holding in such a fund alongside a similar one

We highlight five large and successful funds that it might be worth diversifying

It’s reassuring to know that your money is invested in a fund run by a manager with a good reputation, which has reliably and consistently delivered good returns over the years. The problem is, such funds can grow to a considerable size due to their strong returns and inflows of money. This can mean that a fund is not able to invest as much in the area and via the strategy that have helped to generate its strong returns, so in the years ahead its performance might not be as good.

And while it is good if the fund's manager is experienced, this also tends to mean that they are mature so may not continue to run it for very much longer.