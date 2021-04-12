Time for the FCA to crack down on platform transfers?

Many investors stuck for months in lengthy platform transfers

Pressure may be needed from the regulator to fix the issues

When I wrote about Hargreaves Lansdown a few weeks ago, and said that its 93 per cent client retention rate suggested its customers were happy, someone wrote to me offering an alternative explanation: “Basically they are so obstructive that it is very hard to get out.”

Pursuing the matter, he might have a point. Except this is not just a problem with Hargreaves. The transfer process across a number of platforms is too often far below any reasonable expectation, and that's before the additional strain of remote working over the past year.