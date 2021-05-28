Woodford probe yet to yield results

An update on the FCA's Woodford probe suggests results could still take some time

The regulator has conducted 14 witness interviews and gathered 20,000 pieces of relevant material

It could be some time until the FCA publishes the results of a probe into the demise of the Woodford Equity Income fund, the regulator has suggested.

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi has written to the Treasury Select Committee saying the investigation, which begin in mid-2019, had made "substantial progress". He said the regulator had conducted 14 witness interviews, with its investigation team also issuing around 30 information requests which had led to the FCA amassing more than 20,000 items of "relevant material".