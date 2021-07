To what extent is the past a guide to the future? This question is key to whether equity investors should be worried by the possibility of higher inflation.

Recent history suggests we have little to fear. For example, CPI inflation was above its 2 per cent target for much of 2005-07 and 2012-13 and yet shares did well then – much better than they did in 2015-16 when inflation was near zero. This tells us that above-target inflation need not be bad for equities.