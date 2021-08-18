/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Kenmare triples payout

Profits up as new production from massive plant shift comes online
Kenmare triples payout
August 18, 2021
  • Interim payout up to 7.29¢ a share
  • Half-year cash profits double, with second-half set to provide even stronger performance
IC TIP: Buy at 430p

Finishing a $127m (£92m) project put a rocket under Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) interim earnings. Now free of the capital spending from the Wet Concentrator Plant B move and seeing higher production come through, the company tripled its interim dividend payout to 7.29¢ per share. Ilmenite, an ingredient for ceramics and paint pigments and Kenmare's key product, has also seen higher prices because of undersupply concerns. 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data