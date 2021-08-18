Kenmare triples payout

Interim payout up to 7.29¢ a share

Half-year cash profits double, with second-half set to provide even stronger performance

IC TIP: Buy at 430p

Finishing a $127m (£92m) project put a rocket under Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) interim earnings. Now free of the capital spending from the Wet Concentrator Plant B move and seeing higher production come through, the company tripled its interim dividend payout to 7.29¢ per share. Ilmenite, an ingredient for ceramics and paint pigments and Kenmare's key product, has also seen higher prices because of undersupply concerns.