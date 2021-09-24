DFS springs to record profit

Record underlying profit before tax helped by online sales growth

Dividend reinstated with planned 7.5p-a-share payout

Despite much of the population being sequestered at home during lockdowns and spending more time on the sofa, DFS Furniture (DFS) had a torrid 2020. Restrictions on deliveries and the closure of showrooms, manufacturing and distribution operations had a severe impact, with the group suffering an £81m loss. The 2021 results represent a vigorous recovery. The furniture retailer posted record underlying profit before tax of £106m excluding brand amortisation and reinstated the dividend after last year’s suspension, with a proposed 7.5p-a-share payout.