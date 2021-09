Unrealised gains of $300m boost profit before tax

Adjusted cash profits up 14 per cent

Gambling software company Playtech’s (PTEC) future is largely dependent on the US. Like most gambling companies, its hope is that the US easing of gambling regulations will turbo-charge future growth. This is why Playtech highlighted the 103 per cent B2B revenue growth to €46.4m (£40m) in the Americas in its first-half results.