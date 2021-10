It is only a short time since over-capacity was dogging the industry

The supply chain snarl-ups that have led to a hike in shipping rates may be adding to inflationary pressures but they’ve led to bumper profits for the world’s shipping lines.

Container shipping firms stand to make an aggregate profit of about $150bn (£109bn) this year, according to consultancy Drewry. That sum is about $41bn more than their cumulative profits for the preceding 20 years.