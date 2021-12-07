Equity income funds: seeking a middle ground

The dividend recovery is storming ahead and yields in the UK equity market look enticing. Analysis published by AJ Bell in October noted that the expected 2021 yield on the FTSE 100 stands at 4.1 per cent for 2021, with payouts “in touching distance” of their pre-pandemic peak. But life, as ever, is not so simple for income hunters.

We’ve already noted that the dividend recovery has been worryingly uneven, with mining stocks and other cyclical sectors leading the substantial growth in this year's payouts. More fundamental concerns continue to linger, too, such as income investing is inherently flawed, with investors backing poor-quality companies offering high yields rather than hunting sustainable returns.

Writing for the FT at the start of December, hedge fund boss Paul Marshall took this argument even further, slamming the UK equity market as a “Jurassic Park” where an obsession with dividends prevents companies from investing in their businesses. He claimed UK managers “dedicate themselves to clipping coupons rather than encouraging growth and innovation”.