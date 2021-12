It’s that time of year when pundits inflict upon us their forecasts for next year. Such predictions are mostly uninteresting and can be dangerous if they don’t come with a margin of error surrounding them to tell us what the risks are.

So, what are they? We can start by looking at the distribution of past returns and use these to measure risk in 2022. My table does this. It shows annualised standard deviations of weekly returns since January 1990.