Taking Stock: Is easyJet healthier than it looks?

EasyJet has more fuel than investors realise

Airlines are turning back into monopolies

Investors contemplating the sea of red at easyJet’s (EZJ) recent full-year results could be forgiven for thinking that the idea of easyJet, or any other airline, now being an interesting contrarian investment proposition was the product of a fevered imagination. Well, this is true up to a point, but what has been noticeable in the airline industry over the past 12 months of the pandemic is that the companies have started to take the hard decisions about routes, data sharing and balance sheets that many put off when the good times rolled.