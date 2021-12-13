/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
taking stock

Taking Stock: Is easyJet healthier than it looks?

Decades of awful investment returns make investors wary of airlines, but some may have just enough fuel in the tank
Taking Stock: Is easyJet healthier than it looks?
December 13, 2021
  • EasyJet has more fuel than investors realise
  • Airlines are turning back into monopolies

Investors contemplating the sea of red at easyJet’s (EZJ) recent full-year results could be forgiven for thinking that the idea of easyJet, or any other airline, now being an interesting contrarian investment proposition was the product of a fevered imagination. Well, this is true up to a point, but what has been noticeable in the airline industry over the past 12 months of the pandemic is that the companies have started to take the hard decisions about routes, data sharing and balance sheets that many put off when the good times rolled.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data