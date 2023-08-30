Is Germany the sick man of Europe again?

The 2010s will probably be remembered as salad days for many of Germany’s biggest companies. China undergoing its fourth phase of industrial revolution meant that the German masters of third-phase industries – carmakers, machine tools makers and chemicals and electrical components manufacturers – enjoyed a decade of near-unbroken growth as China bought everything that the Federal Republic could produce. With the latest IFO Institute report showing another unexpected fall in German business confidence to 85.7, down from 87.4 in July, this seems to indicate that the country’s second recession in a year is currently in the post.

The response has been a strange combination of deep-seated nostalgia for the 1970s (unlike in the UK, the decade is remembered for its relatively painless inflation environment and strong economic growth rates) and also a turn into introspection. Everyone is suddenly asking the question whether being good at making cars is relevant in the modern economic climate.

Certainly, that background has prompted the return of the “Sick Man of Europe” headlines that dominated the financial press in the early 2000s, after Germany had spent the preceding decade in a stupor as the costs of reunification kept a lid on the economy and tangled labour market regulation meant jobs growth was kept to a minimum.