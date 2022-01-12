/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: FTSE 100 makes new high ahead of key US inflation data

Pullback expected as FTSE 100 makes post-pandemic high, and US CPI data due today
Today's Markets: FTSE 100 makes new high ahead of key US inflation data
January 12, 2022
  • FTSE 100 hits new post-pandemic high
  • Megacap tech bounces back in US
  • US CPI inflation due at 13:30

Markets

Stock markets around Europe rose after an upbeat session on Wall Street driven by a recovery in tech stocks as the rise in bond yields eased. Fed chair Jay Powell offered reassurance in his reappointment hearing, though he talked about the possibility of raising rates faster than expected if inflation remains persistent. All eyes on today’s US CPI print – expected at another 40-year high. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data