Today's Markets: FTSE 100 makes new high ahead of key US inflation data

FTSE 100 hits new post-pandemic high

Megacap tech bounces back in US

US CPI inflation due at 13:30

Markets

Stock markets around Europe rose after an upbeat session on Wall Street driven by a recovery in tech stocks as the rise in bond yields eased. Fed chair Jay Powell offered reassurance in his reappointment hearing, though he talked about the possibility of raising rates faster than expected if inflation remains persistent. All eyes on today’s US CPI print – expected at another 40-year high.