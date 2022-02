The prospect of rising mortgage rates lends new importance to an old question: which is the better investment, housing or equities? I suspect the answer is the latter, but only just.

My chart provides context here. It shows that, except for the 1990s and early 2000s when shares outperformed housing before falling back during the tech crash, house prices haven’t moved much relative to equities since the early 1980s. In fact, the ratio of the two is the same now as it was in 1983.