Handwash sales tumble at PZ Cussons

A better pandemic outlook hit hygeine sales, as the company's African operations outperformed Europe and the Americas
February 9, 2022
  • Key Carex brand drives revenue fall
  • Gross margin improved despite cost pressures

PZ Cussons’ (PZC) half-year results were hit by the reduced need for fervent COVID-related cleanliness. The manufacturer and distributor of personal healthcare and consumer goods, which benefitted from surging sales of its Carex handwash brand at more uncertain points of the pandemic, announced a 16 per cent fall in hygiene revenue. Despite this, the company enjoyed increased profits and kept the half-year dividend steady.

