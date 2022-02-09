Handwash sales tumble at PZ Cussons

Key Carex brand drives revenue fall Gross margin improved despite cost pressures

PZ Cussons’ (PZC) half-year results were hit by the reduced need for fervent COVID-related cleanliness. The manufacturer and distributor of personal healthcare and consumer goods, which benefitted from surging sales of its Carex handwash brand at more uncertain points of the pandemic, announced a 16 per cent fall in hygiene revenue. Despite this, the company enjoyed increased profits and kept the half-year dividend steady.